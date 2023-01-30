Egypt's oldest mummy, at 4,300 years, may have been found

“This mummy may be the oldest and most complete mummy found in Egypt to date,” said Hawass, one of Egypt’s former ministers of antiquities to The Guardian. On the flip side, "12 beautifully carved statues" were also found as two deep burial shafts, one of which includes what he described as possibly the "most complete mummy found in Egypt to date," as ABC News reports.

Oldest and most complete mummy

"The most important tomb belongs to Khnumdjedef, an inspector of the officials, a supervisor of the nobles, and a priest in the pyramid complex of Unas, the last king of the fifth dynasty. The tomb is decorated with scenes of daily life," Hawass said.

Zahi Hawass with new findings. Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities/Facebook

"The second largest tomb belonged to Meri, who held many important titles, such as keeper of the secrets and assistant of the great leader of the palace," he added.

Another 10-meter-deep pit also included wooden and stone figures and a stone sarcophagus that contained a mummy of a guy named Fetek, according to the inscriptions on the coffin.

Egypt hopes a spate of finds will aid in reviving its faltering tourism sector, reports ABC News. Numerous high-profile archaeological finds have been made in Saqqara due to recent excavation efforts, including the discovery of hundreds of mummified statues and animals in 2019 and the 4,400-year-old tomb of royal priest Wahtye in 2018.