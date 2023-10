Over the last year alone, job postings related to generative AI have increased by over 450%. This boost in postings was singlehandedly triggered by OpenAI’s announcement of ChatGPT late last year. And ever since, there have been new AI developments across all industries.

As this happened, the new-age advent of generative AI also triggered another shift. Now, employers are looking for AI-related skill sets in potential employees’ resumes. They are also saying what many of us don’t want to believe to be true.

According to a survey undertaken by edX, an online learning platform, a surprising 49% of CEOs said that ‘most’ or ‘all’ of their own executive position should be completely automated or replaced by AI.