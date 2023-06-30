16 years later, a 4GB Apple iPhone is set to auction for $100,000 or more

16 years after its launch, a 4 gigabytes (GB) variant of the first-generation iPhone is expected to fetch 100,000 dollars ($) at an upcoming auction, Business Insider reported. The phone belongs to a member who was a member of the engineering team at Apple when the device was launched and retains its factory packaging.

First-generation iPhones are the recent craze at auction blocks these days, with an 8GB variant being sold for a whopping $63,356 in February this year. This is way more than what it cost to buy the phone in the first place, but it also awards the owner for not using the phone for so many years.