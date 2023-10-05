Here are five unique ways of using ChatGPT vision

Here are five unique ways of using ChatGPT visionIt is basically GPT-4 but with vision.Sejal Sharma| Oct 05, 2023 09:36 AM ESTCreated: Oct 05, 2023 09:36 AM ESTcultureRepresentational imageLaurence Dutton/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.On September 25, OpenAI gave ChatGPT the ability to see, hear, and speak, making it a truly multimodal large language model. And along came GPT-4V, which is basically GPT-4 but with vision.This feature enables users to input image prompts of almost anything under the sun and ask GPT-4V to analyze them. Available currently only to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, users are posting on social media how they are using and utilizing the upgrade.We have assembled for you the most interesting ways in which the world is using the features of GPT-4V.1. Making education accessibleTouting it as ‘the future of education,’ an X user posted a video of ChatGPT deciphering a diagram of a human cell from a 9th-grade book. The model picked up the textual cues from the labeled diagram and explained the functions of each component of the cell in a point-by-point manner. See Also Related OpenAI is upgrading ChatGPT with new voice and image tools ChatGPT can now search the internet to answer prompts ChatGPT breaks down this diagram of a human cell for a 9th grader.This is the future of education. pic.twitter.com/L0Za0ZB5rs— Mckay Wrigley (@mckaywrigley) September 28, 2023As a visual tutor, ChatGPT can help teachers as well in planning lessons, activities, and homework. For students, it can help in doing that homework, although that is something that might not be preferred by the current education system.2. Breaking down complex workflow processesAnother user uploaded an image that showed a complex chart containing instructions to execute a completion in OpenAI. In its response, ChatGPT can be seen breaking down the complex-looking diagram and explaining exactly what’s happening. Most likely, the chatbot will be able to further break down Pentagon slides, and PowerPoint templates and then give an information analysis of the same.ChatGPT image recognition is here and it is magical! pic.twitter.com/qImph9jVyq— Muratcan Koylan (@youraimarketer) September 26, 2023Another X user posted the following image, showing how ChatGPT came up with the correct answer for an unbelievably hard-to-process image.I will never get a parking ticket again. pic.twitter.com/yl7ND2rJeQ— Peter Yang (@petergyang) September 27, 20233. Identifying animals, birds, and other objectsApparently, the chatbot can also recognize birds and animals. A user on X took a picture of a bird and then asked ChatGPT to identify it and also write a JSON file for it. The chatbot identified the bird as an ibis and populated a JSON for it.Pokémon Go for real-life creatures! 📸🦆GPT-4V taking it next level!It was fun hunting down this hadeda for the demo! Dodged a few sprinklers too. Catch em all 🕺Game drives will never be the same 🦁🦏🐆#GPT4V #GPT4 @OpenAI pic.twitter.com/3Sfs2ffmsY— Helghardt (@Helghardt) October 4, 2023However, the chatbot could not identify the geolocation of a person.You can't use it for geo guessing: pic.twitter.com/xTlyLTeCg0— Muratcan Koylan (@youraimarketer) September 26, 2023An X user clicked a photo of a cloth hanging on their wall and asked ChatGPT to describe it. Here’s the result:I just tested ChatGPT Image Recognition GPT-4V on mobile and is so fast and reliable: pic.twitter.com/ynSBW5BfxB— Muratcan Koylan (@youraimarketer) September 26, 2023As can be seen, people are using the Vision feature to identify objects, some of which might also be obscure and get elaborate explanations about them.4. Writing codeWe always knew ChatGPT could write code. But with Vision, it can write code using only a picture, thus reducing the barrier between idea and execution.You can give ChatGPT a picture of your team’s whiteboarding session and have it write the code for you.This is absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/bGWT5bU8MK— Mckay Wrigley (@mckaywrigley) September 27, 20235. Identifying memes and popular cultureFor many users, ChatGPT could not identify a movie from its image, hinting that it has not been trained in movies and TV series, which is great because otherwise, it would have meant another case of copyright infringement for the chatbot. But it could identify movie scenes that are part of popular culture.Yes ChatGPT, I am indeed entertained. pic.twitter.com/XcENUMVcBF— Peter Yang (@petergyang) September 27, 2023Fascinating and scary how quickly this is evolving. pic.twitter.com/QOQuLCwtIC— Charlie (@rcweston) September 27, 2023The good thing is that GPT-4V refuses to answer questions about hate symbols and extremist content in some instances but not all. The behavior may be inconsistent and, at times, contextually inappropriate. For instance, it knows the historic meaning of the Templar Cross but misses its modern meaning in the US, where it has been appropriated by hate groups.In order to mitigate hate, the model refuses requests for identifying race, age, identity, and ungrounded inferences. 