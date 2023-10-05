Here are five unique ways of using ChatGPT vision

On September 25, OpenAI gave ChatGPT the ability to see, hear, and speak, making it a truly multimodal large language model. And along came GPT-4V, which is basically GPT-4 but with vision.

This feature enables users to input image prompts of almost anything under the sun and ask GPT-4V to analyze them. Available currently only to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, users are posting on social media how they are using and utilizing the upgrade.

We have assembled for you the most interesting ways in which the world is using the features of GPT-4V.

1. Making education accessible

Touting it as ‘the future of education,’ an X user posted a video of ChatGPT deciphering a diagram of a human cell from a 9th-grade book. The model picked up the textual cues from the labeled diagram and explained the functions of each component of the cell in a point-by-point manner.