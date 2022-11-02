More than 50 Tesla employees are helping Elon Musk handle matters at Twitter

After completing his Twitter acquisition, Musk fired the Board of Directors and the top brass at the social media site. This leaves him as the sole director of the company, taking up the position of the CEO at Twitter, although his Twitter bio describes him as Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator as of now.

Who is not complaining on Twitter?

Musk's major move post the acquisition has been to begin charging users a monthly fee for retaining their verified status. Previously, Interesting Engineering reported that Musk and his team were looking at a $20 monthly fee but have since reduced their demand to $8.

The reduced fee also has also been opposed, but Musk's Twitter is promising "Priority in replies, mentions and search," the ability to post long audio and videos, and reduced ads to users who sign up, Business Insider reported.

While Musk and his team are working out the pricing point, Twitter engineers have been put to task and asked to complete this rollout within a week. According to the CNBC report, managers have asked their teams to put in 12-hour shifts and work even on weekends to get tasks completed for the new boss.

There have been no discussions on overtime payable for this work, and not falling in line could mean the loss of jobs for Twitter employees. Musk walked into Twitter headquarters with the prospect of heavy job cuts, and meeting ambitious deadlines may protect employees from facing the trim.