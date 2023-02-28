Over 500 retro Apple products to be auctioned in California next month

A treasure trove of Apple products

Apple fans have another opportunity to look at Jobs' legacy through the products he created much prior to the iPhone when they are displayed at Beverley Hills, California next month.

Interestingly, the collection of over 500 products belongs to just one man, Hanspeter Luzi, who lived millions of miles away in St. Gallen, Switzerland. Luzi also had a vintage sewing machine collection that went on to become a museum in Germany. His collection of Apple products, too, has a fascinating story.

A remedial teacher for children with special needs, Luzi spent much of his time developing educational games and teaching aids for kids. An outdoorsy person, Luzi loved history as much as he loved music and when personal computers started being introduced, he become a volunteer IT manager for schools and help them maintain their computer rooms.

Over 25 years, Luzi became quite skilled in both computer hardware and software but also made it a point to buy outdated equipment from schools for his Apple collection. Luzi passed away in an accident in 2015 and his family decided to display the collection in public for the first time, before auctioning it.

Items in the collection include:

Apple II Europlus Computer

A 1978-1983 Apple II Europlus Computer Julien's Auctions

Made for the European markets, the computer debuted in 1978 and feature two floppy disk drives and a monitor.

1983 Lisa I computer

Apple 1983 Lisa I Computer Julien's Auctions

One of the first commercial computers to have a graphical user interface and a mouse, LISA stands for Local Integrated Software Architecture. The project was marred by high costs and multiple issues, which saw Jobs being shunted to the Macintosh project.