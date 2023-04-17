Archaeologists discover 500-year-old ceremonial bath in Peru

A bathing complex thought to have been used by the elite of the expansive empire that once ruled vast swaths of South America has been found by archaeologists in the Peruvian Andes.

Local archaeologists think the bathing complex may have had a religious function for important Inca officials, according to a Reuters report. The Inca Empire, which once stretched from southern Ecuador to the middle of Chile, is thought to have existed 500 years ago. It was discovered next to the "House of the Inca" in the Huanuco Pampa archaeological zone in central Peru.

As reported by Reuters, Luis Paredes Sanchez, project manager at Huanuco Pampa said the structure was similar to "more hierarchical, restricted and sacred spaces within the Inca administrative centers because rather than having a utilitarian or hygienic function, they also served for religious functions and worshiping ancestors."

The bathing complex. Reuters

A good architecture

The complex reveals the Incans' good architectural skills by carving finely two meters in depth with independent pools and spillways and a central passage taking water into a drainage duct that divides the room into two small platforms.