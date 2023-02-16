5,000-year-old tavern and "beer recipe" on tablet uncovered in Iraq

The finding led to a treasure trove of primitive furniture, ranging from a refrigeration system, a large oven, and benches for dinners to around 150 serving bowls replete with fish and animal bones. The archeologists also found several pieces of evidence of drinking, which was rather popular among Sumerians.

"So we've got the refrigerator, we've got the hundreds of vessels ready to be served, benches where people would sit... and behind the refrigerator is an oven that would have been used... for cooking food," project director Holly Pittman told AFP.

"We call it a tavern because beer is by far the most common drink, even more than water, for the Sumerians," she said, noting that in one of the temples excavated in the area, "there was a beer recipe that was found on a cuneiform tablet".

Sherd pottery fragments are seen at the newly-excavated trench at the site of the ancient city-state of Lagash. Asaad Niazi/AFP

The discovery sheds light on the lives of ordinary people

The world's first cities developed in what is now southern Iraq, and the Lagash area, which is close to the confluence of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, was even dubbed the "garden of the gods" for its fertility. It gave rise to a host of Sumerian cities dating back to the early dynastic period.

"Lagash was one of the important cities of southern Iraq," Iraqi archaeologist Baker Azab Wali told AFP after working with the U.S.-Italian team on the site.