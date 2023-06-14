6-inch long medieval stone penis was used to sharpen weapons

Ancient phallic objects are a subject of mystery, and archaeologists worldwide have unearthed these penile-shaped tools, some even dating back to the Roman Empire. Similar models have been found in Pakistan, Sweden, and Turkey. Many even stand erected in museums.

A commonality in these discoveries of phallic-shaped objects is that they indicate some use. While their distinct form and the carved rings around the top indicate that they were a symbol of male genitalia, historians have long debated if they were used as an aid during sexual intercourse or as a darning tool.

But now, many archaeologists have excavated a six-inch-long stone resembling a penis, which might not have any sexual connotations.