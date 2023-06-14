6-inch long medieval stone penis was used to sharpen weapons

6-inch long medieval stone penis was used to sharpen weaponsA team of archaeologists found the relic during an excavation at an archaeological site in Spain.Sejal Sharma| Jun 14, 2023 09:24 AM ESTCreated: Jun 14, 2023 09:24 AM ESTcultureThe medieval stone penisArbore Arqueoloxía Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Ancient phallic objects are a subject of mystery, and archaeologists worldwide have unearthed these penile-shaped tools, some even dating back to the Roman Empire. Similar models have been found in Pakistan, Sweden, and Turkey. Many even stand erected in museums.A commonality in these discoveries of phallic-shaped objects is that they indicate some use. While their distinct form and the carved rings around the top indicate that they were a symbol of male genitalia, historians have long debated if they were used as an aid during sexual intercourse or as a darning tool.But now, many archaeologists have excavated a six-inch-long stone resembling a penis, which might not have any sexual connotations. See Also Related Nose length is an indicator of the size of a man's penis, science says 'Good luck': Metal detectorists find 2,000-year-old statue with giant penis Average erect penis length has increased 24 percent globally Circumcision leads to changes in penis microbiome, study finds 11,000 year-old carving of man holding his penis is the oldest narrative from the ancient world The archaeologists who discovered the complex specimen believe it was a tool to sharpen weapons.Not a vulgar object"It is an interesting object because it is unusual and because it materializes the symbolic association between violence, weapons and masculinity, an association that we know existed in the Middle Ages and that is present in our culture today," said Darío Peña-Pascual in an interview to Live Science. Darío is an archaeologist with Arbore Arqueoloxía, who led the excavations.The group found the six-inch-long (15 centimeters) relic during an excavation at an archaeological site in the Ría de Vigo estuary of northwestern Spain on May 19. The penis-shaped stone was found among other artifacts like pottery and stone spindles.According to Dario, sharpening tools are a common discovery at medieval sites. The archaeologists determined the function of the stone penis by observing a distinct pattern of wear on one side of the phallic whetstone, according to Arkeonews."The possible meaning that a culture gives to an object is much more difficult to understand," said Dario. "The context in which we find the stone penis is that of a fortress destroyed during an anti-seigneurial revolt." (A seigneurial is the territory held by a feudal lord.)According to the statement by Arbore Arqueoloxía, the stone wasn’t considered vulgar in the middle ages. It was considered an "object of veneration." Its uses ranged from a tool to ward off evil to use in pendants, rings, or lamps.HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You China's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum'Rise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match Hawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporateScientists detect the breath between atomsChinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the USThe genuine article?How CGI has taken animals out of the scene in HollywoodThe mystery of where Earth's water comes from deepens with a new studyNew 621-mile range EV battery charges in six minutes and works in any weatherHow cultivated meat can solve the problems of animal-sourced meat Job Board