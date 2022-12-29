Here are the 6 tech jobs that are expected to be most in-demand in 2023
2023 is around the corner.
The world continues to become more technology-driven, and the job market gets updated to meet the needs of all the sectors that are being transformed by the digital age.
The available data indicates that these will be some of the most in-demand tech-related positions in 2023.
1. Data scientist
Nowadays, most companies rely on data to boost their productivity and stay competitive. They use data to track opportunities, predict market trends, and build strategies for business growth.
Overall, data can help business owners make better decisions. But raw data isn’t useful on its own; it’s necessary to process it and analyze it in order to find out what it is actually “saying.”
That’s where data scientists come in.
A data scientist is an analytics professional who turns raw data into actionable insights. They combine mathematics, statistics, computer science, and scientific methods to find patterns and extract knowledge from large data sets. Sometimes, they develop their own statistical and predictive models to do this. Or they’re in charge of collecting the data or improving its quality themselves.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS), in 2021, the mean annual salary of a data scientist was $108,660. The BLS also predicts employment of data scientists is expected to grow 36 percent from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations.
2. Software engineer
Software engineering is the branch of computer science that focuses on the design, development, testing, and maintenance of software.
Software engineers are involved in producing computer programs, mobile applications, operating systems, programming languages, and more.
They’re in high demand because many businesses want their own websites and mobile apps and/or require specialized software to perform or optimize certain operations within the company.
Software development, as a subset of software engineering, is also in high demand. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers will grow 25 percent between 2021 and 2031. In 2021, according to the BLS, the median pay in this field was $109,020 per year.
3. Machine learning engineer
Machine learning engineering is a field of software engineering between data science and software engineering.
If software engineers write instructions to automate tasks, machine learning engineers automate the instruction writing process.
They are in charge of building the artificial intelligence and machine learning models required to “teach” machines to leverage the data that will give shape to the new instructions. This way, they develop self-running systems that improve themselves.
Some people believe that machine learning engineers will eventually replace most software engineers, but the truth is that they serve different purposes. Machine learning engineers are required when software needs to be adaptable, which doesn’t happen all the time.
AI and machine learning engineers are in high demand because of the growing number of applications that call for machine learning nowadays (self-driving cars, speech recognition, image recognition, automatic language translation, custom ads, etc.).
Machine learning engineers belong to a broader category in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “computer and information research scientists,” a position that is expected to grow 22 percent between 2021 and 2031. According to the BLS, in 2021, the median annual pay for those in this field was $131,490.
4. Cloud engineer
Cloud computing is important for business because it eliminates the restrictions of hardware setup, allowing large-scale data storage and remote access to data in a more flexible and scalable environment. Cloud services are also used for backup and disaster recovery. Hence the demand for cloud engineers.
A cloud engineer, or cloud architect, is an IT professional specializing in the design, management, and maintenance of cloud computing technologies.
They can work as cloud architects (responsible for the infrastructure of the cloud), cloud security engineers (to keep cloud-based platforms safe), cloud software developers (to build and maintain software and databases for cloud systems), etc.
According to Zippia, the need for remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic led 61 percent of businesses to migrate their workloads to the cloud in 2020. As of 2022, 94 percent of enterprises use some sort of cloud service. And the global cloud computing market is growing. So you can see why cloud engineers are expected to be in high demand in 2023.
5. Information security analyst
An information security analyst is a cybersecurity professional in charge of protecting an organization’s computer networks and systems. They may work along with network administrators and other IT teams to keep the company’s information safe from cyber-attacks.
Information security analysts conduct tests to identify vulnerabilities, install security software, and establish security protocols. They can also investigate security breaches (if they happen) and counteract them.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports that this position is expected to grow 35 percent from 2021 to 2031, so it will likely be in high demand in 2023. In 2021, the mean annual wage in this field was $113,270, according to the BLS.
6. Full-stack developer
Full-stack developers work both in the front end and the back end of a website or web application.
The front end is the part that you can see when you access a website or web application. It is the “client side.” For example, the system of interactive visual components, called Graphical User Interface (GUI), is part of the front end.
The front end is mostly coded with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
On the other hand, the back end is the part of the code that makes the website or web application functional. It is the “server-side,” and it is linked with data storage and arrangement, website architecture, and everything that allows the front end to work properly. It is not accessible to the user.
There are multiple programming languages for back-end development. Some of them are Java, Ruby, Python, and PHP.
Some companies tend to hire front-end developers and back-end developers separately, but others —especially startups— opt for full-stack developers because they can code the end-to-end components of a product easily.
Startups boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the trend hasn’t stopped. That is why we predict that full-stack development will be in high demand in 2023.
Moreover, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects web development, in general, to grow 23 percent between 2021 and 2031.
