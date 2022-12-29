Here are the 6 tech jobs that are expected to be most in-demand in 2023

Overall, data can help business owners make better decisions. But raw data isn’t useful on its own; it’s necessary to process it and analyze it in order to find out what it is actually “saying.”

That’s where data scientists come in.

A data scientist is an analytics professional who turns raw data into actionable insights. They combine mathematics, statistics, computer science, and scientific methods to find patterns and extract knowledge from large data sets. Sometimes, they develop their own statistical and predictive models to do this. Or they’re in charge of collecting the data or improving its quality themselves.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS), in 2021, the mean annual salary of a data scientist was $108,660. The BLS also predicts employment of data scientists is expected to grow 36 percent from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations.

2. Software engineer

Software engineering is the branch of computer science that focuses on the design, development, testing, and maintenance of software.

Software engineers are involved in producing computer programs, mobile applications, operating systems, programming languages, and more.

They’re in high demand because many businesses want their own websites and mobile apps and/or require specialized software to perform or optimize certain operations within the company.

Software development, as a subset of software engineering, is also in high demand. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers will grow 25 percent between 2021 and 2031. In 2021, according to the BLS, the median pay in this field was $109,020 per year.

3. Machine learning engineer

Machine learning engineering is a field of software engineering between data science and software engineering.

If software engineers write instructions to automate tasks, machine learning engineers automate the instruction writing process.

They are in charge of building the artificial intelligence and machine learning models required to “teach” machines to leverage the data that will give shape to the new instructions. This way, they develop self-running systems that improve themselves.

Some people believe that machine learning engineers will eventually replace most software engineers, but the truth is that they serve different purposes. Machine learning engineers are required when software needs to be adaptable, which doesn’t happen all the time.