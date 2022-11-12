Cryptocurrency crippled: '$662 million' ghosted from bankrupt FTX in 24 hours

While customers were still coming to terms with the platform's Friday plunge into Chapter 11 proceedings were subsequently confronted with what the general counsel of its U.S. arm, Ryne Miller, described as "abnormalities with wallet movements."

Tether, the company that produces stablecoins, allegedly blacklisted more than $30 million of the "FTX attacker's" USDT token holdings, according to a referenced tweet by its chief technology officer, Paolo Ardoino.

The currencies streamed out of FTX's international and U.S. exchanges, according to blockchain analytics company Nansen, provided an overall estimate of $662 million in withdrawals.

The stablecoins and other tokens that were swept were quickly changed to Ether on decentralized exchanges, according to a separate investigation by Elliptic, which revealed that initial indications showed almost $475 million had been stolen from the exchange in illegal transactions.

"It's unclear exactly who's making the transactions, but you wouldn't expect to see these on-chain trades at this time," said Alex Svanevik, chief executive officer at Nansen.

Hackers occasionally employ such methods to avoid having their riches taken.

A huge blow to cryptocurrency

Twitter was flooded with complaints, allegedly from irate customers who highlighted a group Telegram chat in which members were alerted that FTX had been compromised and that some client accounts had been emptied.