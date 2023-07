A recent study published in Nature on July 26 has offered fascinating insights into the social structure and kinship practices of Neolithic communities in Western Europe.

Researchers have uncovered valuable information about how these ancient societies were organized by analyzing ancient human DNA from a site in Gurgy 'les Noisats,' France, dating back to 7,000 years.

Monagomy and high fertility

The Neolithic period, also known as the New Stone Age, was a prehistoric era that marked the transition from hunting and gathering to settled agriculture and farming. It is characterized by the development of agriculture, the domestication of animals, and the use of polished stone tools.