ENGINEERING JOBS

85-million-year-old Pteranodon dinosaur fossil sold for $3.9 million at auction

The Pteranodon is regarded as one of the most feared predators to have ever lived on the planet.
Sejal Sharma
| Jul 27, 2023 10:42 AM EST
Created: Jul 27, 2023 10:42 AM EST
culture
The Pteranodon skeleton
The Pteranodon skeleton

Sotheby's 

Made up of 107 fossil bones, the largest Pteranodon dinosaur has fetched $3,932,000 at an auction organized by Sotheby’s in New York.

The Pteranodon, with a 20-foot wingspan and body measuring 9 feet 9 inches in length, is regarded as one of the most feared predators ever living on the planet. It reminds us of the flying dinosaurs often featured in the Jurassic Park movie franchise.

85-million-year-old Pteranodon dinosaur fossil sold for $3.9 million at auction
Side view of the Pteranodon

Sotheby's 

Belonging to the late Cretaceous period, approximately 85 million years ago, the flying dinosaur bones not found at the dig site were replaced with 3D-printed elements.

It was estimated to fetch anywhere between $3 million and $6 million

Sotheby’s revealed that almost all of the original fossil bones remained unrestored, meaning that artificial filler was not used to replace missing bone sections.

Related

It was excavated in 2002 on private land in the upper part of the Smoky Hill Chalk Member of the Niobrara Formation, in Logan County, Kansas, as per Sotheby’s.

According to New Atlas, the bidding for the rare Pteranodon skeleton started at $2 million and progressed in $200,000 to $3.2 million successions. The gavel came down at a final price of $3,932,000, making it one of the highest-valued fossil items ever.

Skeleton of a fully mature male adult

The skeleton belongs to a fully mature male adult dinosaur, which will be given to the auction winner along with a piece of original rock from the dig site and several small bone fragments.

At 20 feet, the Pteranodon’s wing was double the size of the last dinosaur sold at Koller Auktion in Vienna in 2022. But it is also less than half the size of Pteranodons that have been found earlier, reported New Atlas.

Pteranodons were primarily found in North America - now Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Alabama - and would hunt animals far from the coastline by dipping or plunging into the ocean.

The most expensive dinosaur fossil to be sold is the Stan, for a whopping $31.8 million. It will be put up at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which is under construction and will be completed by 2025.

Another dinosaur fossil that went up for auction this year was a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton called Trinity. It was made up of the bones of three different T-Rexes and was sold for $6.1 million in a rare auction in Switzerland, as was reported by Interesting Engineering.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/14/image/jpeg/XAFpDVsAbVoZAJ02FBgECd13V2H7ikhnTAYcvKzw.jpg
Decoding the mysteries of Homo sapiens' survival: study reveals three million years of adaptation
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/10/image/jpeg/j77zlZUC7JUjKtfks96FVQboFbRPHLjVGIzbAPjv.jpg
Exploring the mysteries of the human microbiome
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/15/image/jpeg/pGfKoL48YQpF14xlqiaRDtwNM5gPwjeNfmOjNRsW.jpg
Recycling's hidden microplastic menace
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/26/image/jpeg/nuMVXlYm5TVUD8KyT0MjdSwHv7ItkJq24gsBPkMF.jpg
Can the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/08/image/jpeg/RmLQFBc0NzJ8jTuhaPUR9BQTIe6YucXVSkmJwN6p.jpg
Bye-bye bandages? New technology heals wounds using patient's own blood
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/20/image/jpeg/EIR1FXtInmpxB1U4LJLvpaRL4DEUokgbO7h7PApb.jpg
China built 600,000 5G base stations in three months when it took US two years to build 100,000
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/14/image/jpeg/MUPdpwD0Tbu9baEim3rtilKEdU9G9EH8xefKBxum.jpg
DARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/19/image/jpeg/Wjqd8k1AOhhnrYipOU259eZwsNDUCtyZ8C2LrQ4D.jpg
Watch SpaceX spray thousands of gallons of water for Starship test
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/17/image/png/sTk73xHOCLV8Cd26FcKk2PCJjNAXagrc8EK5idnQ.jpg
Harvard scientist 'obsessed' with anti-aging creates a youth cocktail
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/21/image/jpeg/dGIGXrUZ00cF0iNHtbEb6AmGBUhxrrXzcUi4UDRu.jpg
The world's fastest supercomputer with a processing power of 4 exaflops unveiled
Job Board