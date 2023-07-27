85-million-year-old Pteranodon dinosaur fossil sold for $3.9 million at auction

Made up of 107 fossil bones, the largest Pteranodon dinosaur has fetched $3,932,000 at an auction organized by Sotheby’s in New York.

The Pteranodon, with a 20-foot wingspan and body measuring 9 feet 9 inches in length, is regarded as one of the most feared predators ever living on the planet. It reminds us of the flying dinosaurs often featured in the Jurassic Park movie franchise.

Side view of the Pteranodon Sotheby's

Belonging to the late Cretaceous period, approximately 85 million years ago, the flying dinosaur bones not found at the dig site were replaced with 3D-printed elements.

It was estimated to fetch anywhere between $3 million and $6 million

Sotheby’s revealed that almost all of the original fossil bones remained unrestored, meaning that artificial filler was not used to replace missing bone sections.