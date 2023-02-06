A 9-year-old in Pennsylvania just received his high school diploma

After completing his studies, David Balogun told WGAL that he already knew what he wanted to do for a living. “I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas,” he said.

“I had to get outside of the box,” David’s mother, Ronya Balogun, said to the WGAL. “Playing pillow fights when you’re not supposed to, throwing the balls in the house. He’s a nine-year-old with the brain that has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding.”

David Balogen, an 'unusually' gifted student

David Balogun revealed to WGAL that a few of his favorite professors kept him interested in his work and encouraged him to advance. “They didn’t bog me down,” he said. “They … advocated for me, saying, ‘He can do this. He can do that.”

David's teachers concurred that they gained knowledge from their unusually gifted student, known to his family as a computer programmer and science. “David was an inspirational kid, definitely one who changes the way you think about teaching," his teacher Cody Derr said.