A cat’s keyboard jump shuts down hospital IT system

If you think your cat is a troublemaker, wait until you hear what this one did. A Veterans Affairs Medical Center technician in Kansas City, Missouri, was working on a server cluster when his feline friend joined him on the keyboard. The result? A four-hour system interruption affected image transfer within the hospital's electronic filing system.

The incident occurred on September 13, 2023, and was revealed by a source who spoke to The Register, a UK-based tech news site. The source said they heard the story on one of the regular calls that the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) holds with its CIO to review recent IT problems. The calls are attended by about 100 people, including contractors, vendors, and employees.