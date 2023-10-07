A cat’s keyboard jump shuts down hospital IT system

A cat’s keyboard jump shuts down hospital IT systemA cat jumped on a technician’s keyboard and deleted a server cluster, causing a four-hour IT outage at a VA hospital.Rizwan Choudhury| Oct 07, 2023 10:06 AM ESTCreated: Oct 07, 2023 10:06 AM ESTcultureCat's paws on keyboard.MarioGuti/ iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.If you think your cat is a troublemaker, wait until you hear what this one did. A Veterans Affairs Medical Center technician in Kansas City, Missouri, was working on a server cluster when his feline friend joined him on the keyboard. The result? A four-hour system interruption affected image transfer within the hospital's electronic filing system.The incident occurred on September 13, 2023, and was revealed by a source who spoke to The Register, a UK-based tech news site. The source said they heard the story on one of the regular calls that the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) holds with its CIO to review recent IT problems. The calls are attended by about 100 people, including contractors, vendors, and employees. See Also Related Cyberattack hits US hospitals, disrupts emergency services Novel 3D-printed wound dressing could enhance healing of burn patients Huge cyberattack disables telescopes in Hawaii and Chile According to the source, one of the participants on the mid-September call confessed that his cat had jumped on the keyboard and deleted the server profiles while he was reviewing them. Or at least that's what he claimed.The CIO, Kurt DelBene, also the VA's assistant secretary for information and technology, reportedly responded with a witty remark: "This is why I have a dog." The call then moved on to other matters without further discussion of the cat-related mishap.This is not the first time that cats have interfered with IT systems. Plenty of stories online of cats causing typos, deleting files, or even shutting down computers by walking on keyboards.The Register contacted the VA to verify the story and get more details. The VA's press secretary, Terrence Hayes, confirmed an issue with image transfer within Vista, the VA's Veterans Health Information System Technology Architecture Imaging system. He said that the issue was quickly identified and resolved within four hours and that there were no further problems or impacts to veterans from the incident.However, he did not mention the cat or its role in the outage. When The Register pressed him to acknowledge the furry culprit, he declined to comment. A month before a cat caused a four-hour IT outage at a VA hospital, several other US hospitals and clinics faced a more serious threat: a cyberattack that crippled their computer systems and affected their emergency services. Some of the affected facilities had no choice but to close their emergency rooms and send ambulances elsewhere.The cyberattack targeted the installations of Prospect Medical Holdings, a California-based company that manages medical institutions in five states: California, Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.The company responded by taking its systems offline to secure them and hiring third-party cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident. It also said it was committed to meeting the urgent needs of its patients and resuming normal operations as soon as possible. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Is fusion energy getting any closer to reality?How magnetic fusion plasma engines can take us to outer spaceNew developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsSlime that can save livesHow smell affects the colors we seeHow much matter exists in the universe? Scientists find new resultsWhat makes AI brains tick? A study shows how to find out9 examples of when AI went haywireScientists teach robots to navigate through vegetationUsing quantum computing to speed up optimization problems Job Board