A cat’s keyboard jump shuts down hospital IT system

A cat jumped on a technician’s keyboard and deleted a server cluster, causing a four-hour IT outage at a VA hospital.
Rizwan Choudhury
| Oct 07, 2023 10:06 AM EST
If you think your cat is a troublemaker, wait until you hear what this one did. A Veterans Affairs Medical Center technician in Kansas City, Missouri, was working on a server cluster when his feline friend joined him on the keyboard. The result? A four-hour system interruption affected image transfer within the hospital's electronic filing system.

The incident occurred on September 13, 2023, and was revealed by a source who spoke to The Register, a UK-based tech news site. The source said they heard the story on one of the regular calls that the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) holds with its CIO to review recent IT problems. The calls are attended by about 100 people, including contractors, vendors, and employees.

According to the source, one of the participants on the mid-September call confessed that his cat had jumped on the keyboard and deleted the server profiles while he was reviewing them. Or at least that's what he claimed.

The CIO, Kurt DelBene, also the VA's assistant secretary for information and technology, reportedly responded with a witty remark: "This is why I have a dog." The call then moved on to other matters without further discussion of the cat-related mishap.

This is not the first time that cats have interfered with IT systems. Plenty of stories online of cats causing typos, deleting files, or even shutting down computers by walking on keyboards.

The Register contacted the VA to verify the story and get more details. The VA's press secretary, Terrence Hayes, confirmed an issue with image transfer within Vista, the VA's Veterans Health Information System Technology Architecture Imaging system. He said that the issue was quickly identified and resolved within four hours and that there were no further problems or impacts to veterans from the incident.

However, he did not mention the cat or its role in the outage. When The Register pressed him to acknowledge the furry culprit, he declined to comment.

A month before a cat caused a four-hour IT outage at a VA hospital, several other US hospitals and clinics faced a more serious threat: a cyberattack that crippled their computer systems and affected their emergency services. Some of the affected facilities had no choice but to close their emergency rooms and send ambulances elsewhere.

The cyberattack targeted the installations of Prospect Medical Holdings, a California-based company that manages medical institutions in five states: California, Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

The company responded by taking its systems offline to secure them and hiring third-party cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident. It also said it was committed to meeting the urgent needs of its patients and resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

