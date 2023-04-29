How to secure your online data: A guide to cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is the defense against cyber threats to systems, especially those linked to the internet. This includes threats to hardware, software, and data. Individuals and businesses can use a variety of methods to prevent unauthorized access to data, equipment, and digital systems.

The phrase cybersecurity may also be used to refer to information technology security or electronic information security. It may involve network security, application security, information security, operational security, disaster recovery, end-user education, and even physical security such as installing fingerprint scanners or perimeter fences.

Understanding cybersecurity threats

Any potential harmful breach that aims to gain unauthorized access to data or systems, interfere with digital activities, or contaminate information could be a cyber security threat. Cyber threats may come from various sources, including corporate espionage, hacktivists, terrorist organizations, adversarial nation-states, criminal organizations, lone hackers, and disgruntled workers.