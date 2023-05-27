A new law guarantees sea turtles in Panama the right to live

New legislation has passed in Panama giving sea turtles the right to live and have free passage in a healthy environment that promotes their wellbeing. The law was signed in by Panama’s president in March.

This is according to a report by Euronews published on Friday.

It “will allow any Panamanian citizen to be the voice of sea turtles and defend them legally,” told the news outlet Callie Veelenturf, founder of a group that works to protect leatherback turtles and that was behind the new law.

“We will be able to hold governments, corporations and public citizens legally accountable for violations of the rights of sea turtles.”