A new Roman fort discovered in Scotland along the Antonine Wall

The Antonine Wall, also known as Vallum Antonini to the Romans, was a turf fortress on stone foundations that was constructed by the Romans between the Firth of Clyde and the Firth of Forth across what is now Scotland's Central Belt.

It was meant to replace Hadrian's Wall to the south and was constructed around 20 years later. While it was garrisoned, it served as the Roman Empire's northernmost boundary defense.

Now, archaeologists have uncovered the ruins of a "lost" second-century Roman fort in western Scotland, as part of an ill-fated attempt to extend the empire's rule over the entire country, as per LiveScience.

According to Historic Environment Scotland(HES), the fort was one of up to 41 defensive constructions built along the Antonine Wall, a fortification of mostly earthworks and timber that ran for around 40 miles (65 kilometers) across Scotland at its narrowest point.

In an effort to surpass his predecessor Hadrian, who had constructed the fortress known as Hadrian's Wall some 100 miles (160 km) to the south, the Roman emperor Antoninus Pius ordered the wall to be completed in A.D. 142.

Antonine Wall near Bar Hill showing ditch. Wikipedia Commons

"Antoninus Pius was effectively a bureaucrat," historian and archaeologist John Reid told Live Science. "He had no military experience, and we think he was looking for a win that he could pretty much guarantee against the exotic Caledonian people."