A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory

Senior curator of paleontology at the Queensland Museum Espen Knutsen resembled the discovery to that of finding the Rosetta Stone. If you're not familiar with what Rosetta Stone is, well it's the 1799 groundbreaking discovery of religious texts that holds the key to understanding Egyptian hieroglyphs. In this case, the newly found, well-preserved elasmosaur will teach us more about prehistory.

“We have never found a body and a head together, and this could hold the key to future research in this field,” Knutsen said. He also added that it might provide paleontologists with more information about the region's Cretaceous period's origins, evolution, and ecology.

“Because these plesiosaurs were two-thirds neck, often the head would be separated from the body after death, which makes it very hard to find a fossil preserving both together,” Knutsen explained.

The video about the discovery was shared by Queensland Museum Network.

Full bodies are hard to find

When an elasmosaur died, its rotting body would expand with gas and rise to the water's surface. Additionally, the head would frequently break off when predators scavenged the cadaver, making full-body discoveries uncommon, as per CNN. It's also said that the most recent discovery, a young specimen, will clarify how the body structure of plesiosaurs altered from youth to adulthood.