Veterinarians often perform MRI scans of cats, dogs, and other pet animals to diagnose medical conditions, but for the first time, a penguin has been examined using MRI in the U.K.

The penguin’s name is Chaka. He’s an inhabitant of Weymouth Sea Life Adventure Park and belongs to the fairy penguin species, which represents the smallest penguins in the world. Little fairy penguins are originally found in New Zealand and Australia.

Interestingly, Chaka and his group of tiny blue penguins at Sea Life also happen to be the only fairy penguin colony you can find in the whole of Europe.

Why did Chaka undergo an MRI?

Chaka was facing body balance issues while walking. His caretakers also noticed that he was sometimes a bit wobbly on his wings. However, they weren’t sure what was causing it, so they decided to have him diagnosed.

“After experiencing some occasional wobbling the team decided to take Chaka to Cave Veterinary Specialists for an MRI to investigate his balance issues. For the team at Cave, this was something totally new,” said the Weymouth Sea Life Adventure Park team.

The veterinarians at Cave monitored Chaka’s body throughout the scan, and they even took additional measures to keep the penguin comfortable during the test.