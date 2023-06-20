A radio station cloned its host into an AI DJ, social media unimpressed

Live 95.5, a Portland-based radio station, announced on Tuesday, June 20, that AI Ashley, a cloned version of its midday anchor Ashley Elzinga, will do her show for five hours every day.

“Be sure to catch both versions of Ashley on your radio or smart speaker, weekdays from 10 am to 3 pm,” said the radio channel in an Instagram post.

The station is reportedly using RadioGPT, which is an artificial intelligence (AI) driven localized radio content solution developed by Futuri. The Interesting Engineering earlier reported that RadioGPT is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3 technology, Futuri’s AI-driven social content system called TopicPulse, and AI voice tech.