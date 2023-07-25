A 'ripped' Zuckerberg earns a blue belt in jiu jitsu: Battle of billionaire CEOs soon?

No love lost between Zuck and Musk.
Zuckerberg with with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski
As we move closer to the much-anticipated battle of fists between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, although no one knows exactly when the two will engage in the said combat, from the looks of it, the Meta CEO is definitely taking the whole thing very seriously.

Posting a picture on Instagram, Zuckerberg, while congratulating his coach, also announced that he had jumped a level up in his jiu-jitsu journey and is now a holder of the blue belt.

“Congrats @davecamarillo on your 5th degree black belt. You're a great coach and I've learned so much about fighting and life from training with you. Also honored to be promoted to compete at blue belt for @guerrillajjsanjose team,” he wrote.

This moves him one level up from the white belt he’d had ever since he started training for jiu-jitsu during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Musk, Zuck are pulling no punches

But it’s not like Musk isn’t preparing for the much-touted fight, which may or may not take place in the Colosseum, as Musk teased in a tweet. Interesting Engineering reported that the owner of Twitter now rebranded X, was seen with podcast host Fridman engaged in an impromptu training session.

Fridman said, “I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic.”

Riling up people’s hopes, in a talk on Twitter Spaces last month, Musk said that the proposed cage match “might actually happen.”

He said, "I haven’t started training yet. If this does happen, I will train. I spend my time according to what is needed. I don't usually have to fight people, so I don't train therefore physically."

He also admitted that the cage fight could go badly, given that Zuckerberg has been training for a long time.

Zuckerberg, of late, has been showing off his transformation on Instagram. A week ago, he uploaded a picture with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski on Instagram, where the Meta CEO looks toned. Instagrammers called him ‘ripped.’ One user wrote, “Guess Elon gonna have to hide in Mars now.”

When can we expect the two in the ring?

Even though nothing is definite, the fight would hold more meaning now. Especially when the two CEOs seem to be at loggerheads. Meta on July 6 launched Threads, which over time gained the title of the ‘Twitter killer.’ And that seems to have gotten to Musk, who’s been infuriated lately.

Interesting Engineering reported earlier that Musk’s lawyer sent an email to Zuckerberg threatening to sue his company and alleging that he hired former Twitter employees to steal data. The two could also be soon embroiled in a legal battle over Twitter changing its name and logo to X, which has already been trademarked by Meta in the past.

Musk even went as far as to call the Meta CEO a 'cuck' and ask him to partake in a battle of measuring dick sizes.

