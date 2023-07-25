A 'ripped' Zuckerberg earns a blue belt in jiu jitsu: Battle of billionaire CEOs soon?

As we move closer to the much-anticipated battle of fists between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, although no one knows exactly when the two will engage in the said combat, from the looks of it, the Meta CEO is definitely taking the whole thing very seriously.

Posting a picture on Instagram, Zuckerberg, while congratulating his coach, also announced that he had jumped a level up in his jiu-jitsu journey and is now a holder of the blue belt.

“Congrats @davecamarillo on your 5th degree black belt. You're a great coach and I've learned so much about fighting and life from training with you. Also honored to be promoted to compete at blue belt for @guerrillajjsanjose team,” he wrote.