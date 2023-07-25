A 'ripped' Zuckerberg earns a blue belt in jiu jitsu: Battle of billionaire CEOs soon?No love lost between Zuck and Musk.Sejal Sharma| Jul 25, 2023 09:38 AM ESTCreated: Jul 25, 2023 09:38 AM ESTcultureZuckerberg with with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander VolkanovskiInstagram Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.As we move closer to the much-anticipated battle of fists between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, although no one knows exactly when the two will engage in the said combat, from the looks of it, the Meta CEO is definitely taking the whole thing very seriously.Posting a picture on Instagram, Zuckerberg, while congratulating his coach, also announced that he had jumped a level up in his jiu-jitsu journey and is now a holder of the blue belt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)“Congrats @davecamarillo on your 5th degree black belt. You're a great coach and I've learned so much about fighting and life from training with you. Also honored to be promoted to compete at blue belt for @guerrillajjsanjose team,” he wrote. See Also Related From dick-pic-bots to dick measuring with Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk has a field day on Twitter Musk vs Zuck cage fight: Musk gets jiu-jitsu training from Lex Fridman Celebrity Tech Match: Elon Musk admits cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg could go badly for him This moves him one level up from the white belt he’d had ever since he started training for jiu-jitsu during the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk, Zuck are pulling no punchesBut it’s not like Musk isn’t preparing for the much-touted fight, which may or may not take place in the Colosseum, as Musk teased in a tweet. Interesting Engineering reported that the owner of Twitter now rebranded X, was seen with podcast host Fridman engaged in an impromptu training session.Fridman said, “I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic.”Riling up people’s hopes, in a talk on Twitter Spaces last month, Musk said that the proposed cage match “might actually happen.”He said, "I haven’t started training yet. If this does happen, I will train. I spend my time according to what is needed. I don't usually have to fight people, so I don't train therefore physically."He also admitted that the cage fight could go badly, given that Zuckerberg has been training for a long time.Zuckerberg, of late, has been showing off his transformation on Instagram. A week ago, he uploaded a picture with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski on Instagram, where the Meta CEO looks toned. Instagrammers called him ‘ripped.’ One user wrote, “Guess Elon gonna have to hide in Mars now.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender)When can we expect the two in the ring?Even though nothing is definite, the fight would hold more meaning now. Especially when the two CEOs seem to be at loggerheads. Meta on July 6 launched Threads, which over time gained the title of the ‘Twitter killer.’ And that seems to have gotten to Musk, who’s been infuriated lately.Competition is fine, cheating is not— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023Interesting Engineering reported earlier that Musk’s lawyer sent an email to Zuckerberg threatening to sue his company and alleging that he hired former Twitter employees to steal data. The two could also be soon embroiled in a legal battle over Twitter changing its name and logo to X, which has already been trademarked by Meta in the past.Musk even went as far as to call the Meta CEO a 'cuck' and ask him to partake in a battle of measuring dick sizes.Zuck is a cuck— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You DARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'INNengine's e-REX motor offers highly-efficient, 1-stroke engine technologyHarvard scientist 'obsessed' with anti-aging creates a youth cocktailStrangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hellOrgan-on-a-chip's potential to revolutionize biomedical researchOur understanding of reverse osmosis is wrongHow insect-inspired microphones are revolutionizing our hearingMummies show anemia was common in ancient EgyptHumanoid robot GR-1 to aid aging population in ChinaQuantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this year Job Board