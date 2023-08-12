A shoulder injury could ruin the Musk-Zuckerberg fight

A shoulder injury could ruin the Musk-Zuckerberg fightMusk and Zuckerberg plan to fight in an MMA match in Italy, but Musk has a shoulder injury that could delay the event.Rizwan Choudhury| Aug 12, 2023 10:43 AM ESTCreated: Aug 12, 2023 10:43 AM ESTcultureElon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg representative imageCredits: 1 , 2 , 3 Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The world is waiting for the epic clash between two of the most powerful and influential tech moguls: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The two have agreed to settle their differences in a mixed martial arts (MMA) match that will take place in Italy, in a location that will transport the viewers back to ancient Rome.But don’t hold your breath just yet. The fight might be delayed for a few months, as Musk revealed that he has a shoulder injury that requires surgery and recovery. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also admitted that he has chronic neck and back pain from a previous sumo match. Responding to a user, He said that he spent three hours in an MRI machine on Monday, and found out that he has a problem with his right shoulder blade rubbing against his ribs. He said that he will need minor surgery and a few months of recovery. See Also Related Musk vs Zuckerberg fight to take place at Roman Colosseum Musk vs Zuck cage fight: Musk gets jiu-jitsu training from Lex Fridman Musk wants 'noble' debate with Zuckerberg not cage fight I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue. However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023The two tech billionaires have been exchanging jabs on social media for a while, with Musk challenging Zuckerberg to a fight and Zuckerberg accepting it. However, Musk has also hinted that the fight might not happen at all, or that it could be a “debate” instead.But on Friday, Musk claimed that he has been working on making the fight happen and that he has secured the approval of the Italian government for a historic venue. Musk claimed that the fight will be organized by his and Zuckerberg’s foundations, not by the UFC and that it will be live-streamed on both Twitter and Meta platforms. He also said that he spoke to the Prime Minister of Italy and the Minister of Culture, who agreed on an “epic location” for the fight. He then posted a cryptic tweet that said “Gladiator”, with two crossed sword emoji.Some have speculated that the fight could happen at the Colosseum, the iconic amphitheater where gladiators fought in ancient times. However, Musk did not confirm or deny this rumor.⚔️ Gladiator ⚔️— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023Zuckerberg, on the other hand, has been more reserved about the fight, only confirming his participation and posting some photos of his training sessions on Meta’s Threads platform. He also warned his followers not to believe everything Musk says and hinted that he might have another fight lined up with a different opponent.Zuckerberg said he will share more details on his next fight when he is ready, and that he wants to create a great card with an organization like UFC.The fight between Musk and Zuckerberg has generated a lot of interest and excitement among their fans and followers, as well as the general public. Many see it as a clash of egos and ideologies between two of the most influential and controversial figures in the tech world. Some have also compared it to the boxing match between YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, which was a huge success in terms of viewership and revenue.However, it remains to be seen if the fight will actually happen, and if it will live up to the hype. As of now, there is no official date or confirmation for the event. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itGalactic bubbles reveal new clues about the formation of the Milky Way310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in GermanyManganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactiveAcrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVID'Eerie-blue glow' seen with nuclear fusion for the first timeLK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proofRussia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocketRecycling's hidden microplastic menaceOur understanding of reverse osmosis is wrong Job Board