A shoulder injury could ruin the Musk-Zuckerberg fight

The world is waiting for the epic clash between two of the most powerful and influential tech moguls: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The two have agreed to settle their differences in a mixed martial arts (MMA) match that will take place in Italy, in a location that will transport the viewers back to ancient Rome.

But don’t hold your breath just yet. The fight might be delayed for a few months, as Musk revealed that he has a shoulder injury that requires surgery and recovery. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also admitted that he has chronic neck and back pain from a previous sumo match. Responding to a user, He said that he spent three hours in an MRI machine on Monday, and found out that he has a problem with his right shoulder blade rubbing against his ribs. He said that he will need minor surgery and a few months of recovery.