Researchers have shed light on the origins of plantation slavery, tracing it back to the tiny West African island of São Tomé.

The findings, published on August 14 in the journal Antiquity, result from an investigation into a 16th-century sugar mill and estate on the island.

Significantly, the new study offers fresh insights into an industry mostly documented through 17th-century records from Brazil and the West Indies.

Sugar and slavery

São Tomé, located 150 miles west of Gabon in the Gulf of Guinea, was initially settled by the Portuguese during the late 15th century.

The island's lush resources, including abundant wood, fresh water, and the potential for cultivating sugarcane, made it an appealing prospect for colonization.