There's nothing like good old UFO talk to get people's eyes rolling, but it's becoming more and more common among policymakers and military officials to take talk of UFOs seriously, and that included academics.

Now, a remarkable new study published this week in the journal Humanities and Social Science Communications surveyed 1,460 US academics and found that almost 20% of tenure-track faculty have personally observed or know someone who has observed a so-called unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), which is the official US government designation for a UFO.

"My father and his old Cold Warrior colleagues know plenty about UAPs," one academic, who works in the Art and Design field, told the researchers, "but they won’t say much."