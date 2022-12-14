Bold Twitter account following Musk's jet, had 500K followers was banned

The college age student that had been tracking the public flight plans for Elon Musk's jet had the Twitter account he was using permanently suspended, on Wednesday.

That Twitter account @elonjet had 500 thousand followers when it was shut down. Jack Sweeney who had devised the way to track the plane's travels through public flight records announced the ban this morning.

We had written about the young college student's fears that @elonjet would be suspended once Musk took hold of the reins of Twitter.

Since Musk took over the social media giant in October of 2022, he has been crowing to anyone who will listen that he is a free speech "absolutist." The billionaire, who now is the second richest man in the world losing his title just recently, had said in a Tweet that @elonjet was safe from suspension, even though it was a personal security risk.

There have been a number of positive statements from Sweeney about Musk, including the reason he had first started to track his plane. It was because he admired Elon Musk for starting Tesla and SpaceX. He also mentioned that his first car will be a Tesla, even with recent events.

There are a number of accounts that track the jets of billionaires, such as Gates, Bezos and even former president Trump. They are all running on Twitter and doing just fine.

Most Popular

Sweeney in statements to several news outlets, such as CNBC and CNN has said this move by Elon is a sign he is a hypocrite and will suffer the bad press that comes with that label.

In a bold move Sweeney has said he will probably track a number of planes of interest, from his other account on Twitter and might consider other platforms to track the planes of billionaires he admires.

Musk did not comment on the suspension, so far.

This is a developing story, updates will follow.

