Bold Twitter account following Musk's jet, had 500K followers was banned

We had written about the young college student's fears that @elonjet would be suspended once Musk took hold of the reins of Twitter.

Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended. — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) December 14, 2022

Since Musk took over the social media giant in October of 2022, he has been crowing to anyone who will listen that he is a free speech "absolutist." The billionaire, who now is the second richest man in the world losing his title just recently, had said in a Tweet that @elonjet was safe from suspension, even though it was a personal security risk.

My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

There have been a number of positive statements from Sweeney about Musk, including the reason he had first started to track his plane. It was because he admired Elon Musk for starting Tesla and SpaceX. He also mentioned that his first car will be a Tesla, even with recent events.

There are a number of accounts that track the jets of billionaires, such as Gates, Bezos and even former president Trump. They are all running on Twitter and doing just fine.