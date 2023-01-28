Hindenburg report crushes Adani empire: $52 billion evaporate in a week

Adani's fortune dropped by more than $22 billion to around $97 billion in the first trading hours of Friday, 27th January 2023, as per the Forbes Real Times Billionaire Index,

Hindenburg said in a statement that Adani has failed to address any of the issues raised in its report that accused the company of engaging in a “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme”.

'Bluster and threats'

“Instead, as expected, Adani has resorted to bluster and threats,” Hindenburg’s statement said.

“Regarding the company’s threats of legal action, to be clear, we would welcome it. We fully stand by our report and believe any legal action taken against us would be meritless.

“We have a long list of documents we would demand in a legal discovery process.”

Fundamentally, the accusations against Adamani consist of claims that the group was loading companies with debt that puts the entire group on a “precarious financial footing."

Soon we will release a report on what we strongly suspect to be the largest corporate fraud in history. — Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) January 24, 2023

The allegations cannot come at the worst time for Adani as the group has scheduled a fundraising attempt that is seeking US$2.5bn from investors to fund capital expenditure and reduce debt.