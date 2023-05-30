Adolf Hitler’s pencil could fetch up to $100,000 at auction

An interesting piece of Nazi memorabilia is going to go up for auction on June 6, 2023.

It’s a pencil purportedly owned and used by the controversial German chancellor Adolf Hitler. Bloomfield Auctions, an auctioneering entity in Belfast, says on its website that with a current bid of $807, it’s estimated that the silver pencil might sell for anywhere between $62,000 and $100,000.

But would anyone buy a relic with such tainted history?

The Guardian spoke to the managing director of the auction house, Karl Bennett, who admitted that people might have inhibitions about bidding on the item, “This love token of a personalized pencil from Eva on his birthday helps reveal the deception behind Hitler’s public facade.”