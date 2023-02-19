Power of AI: World-renowned architects’ vision reimagined through cars
The works of the world’s most famous architects are easy to recognize. They add beauty and grace to our landscape and brighten up even the gloomiest of neighborhoods.
Now, designers Moss and Fog have used AI-image generator MidJourney to produce cars in the style of the world’s most famous architects, and the results are both mesmerizing and invigorating.
This is according to one of their Instagram posts.
The images of the vehicles capture the essence and spirit of each architect, and although we will likely never see them in real life, it is fun to imagine riding such a car.
Frank Lloyd Wright changed the way we build and live and cemented his place as the American Institute of Architects’ “greatest American architect of all time.” He designed 1,114 architectural works of all types, 532 of which were realized.
Frank Owen Gehry is a Canadian-born American architect and designer responsible for world-renowned attractions. His works are considered among the most important of contemporary architecture in the 2010 World Architecture Survey, leading Vanity Fair to call him "the most important architect of our age."
Antoni Gaudí i Cornet was known as the greatest exponent of Catalan Modernism, producing works with highly individualized, sui generis style. Most of his structures are located in Barcelona, including his main work, the church of the Sagrada Família. He was originally from Spain and was influenced by the country's classic figures.
Santiago Calatrava Valls is a Spanish architect, structural engineer, sculptor, and painter whose sculptural forms often resemble living organisms. He is particularly known for his bridges supported by single leaning pylons.
Renzo Piano is an Italian architect who won the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1998. His notable buildings include the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris, The Shard in London, the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, İstanbul Modern in Istanbul, and Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens.
Dame Zaha Mohammad Hadid was an Iraqi-British architect, artist, and designer. She was recognized for her significant contribution to architecture ad was a major figure in the field during the late-20th and early-21st centuries.
Eero Saarinen was a Finnish-American architect and industrial designer. He is mostly recognized for his wide-ranging array of designs for buildings and monuments. He is best known for designing the General Motors Technical Center in Michigan, Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., the TWA Flight Center (now TWA Hotel) in New York City, and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri.
