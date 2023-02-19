Power of AI: World-renowned architects’ vision reimagined through cars

This is according to one of their Instagram posts.

The images of the vehicles capture the essence and spirit of each architect, and although we will likely never see them in real life, it is fun to imagine riding such a car.

Frank Lloyd Wright Moss and Fog/Instagram

Frank Lloyd Wright changed the way we build and live and cemented his place as the American Institute of Architects’ “greatest American architect of all time.” He designed 1,114 architectural works of all types, 532 of which were realized.

Frank Gehry Moss and Fog/Instagram

Frank Owen Gehry is a Canadian-born American architect and designer responsible for world-renowned attractions. His works are considered among the most important of contemporary architecture in the 2010 World Architecture Survey, leading Vanity Fair to call him "the most important architect of our age."

Antoni Gaudi Moss and Fog/ Instagram

Antoni Gaudí i Cornet was known as the greatest exponent of Catalan Modernism, producing works with highly individualized, sui generis style. Most of his structures are located in Barcelona, including his main work, the church of the Sagrada Família. He was originally from Spain and was influenced by the country's classic figures.

Santiago Calatrava Moss and Fog/ Instagram

Santiago Calatrava Valls is a Spanish architect, structural engineer, sculptor, and painter whose sculptural forms often resemble living organisms. He is particularly known for his bridges supported by single leaning pylons.