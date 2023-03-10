‘3 raccoons in a trench coat’: AI boom could actually warm our planet

"We're talking about ChatGPT, and we know nothing about it," Sasha Luccioni, a researcher at AI company Hugging Face Inc., told Bloomberg.

"It could be three raccoons in a trench coat," said Luccioni, who wrote a paper quantifying the carbon impact of her company's BLOOM, a rival of OpenAI's GPT-3.

Based on a limited set of publicly available data, Luccioni attempted to estimate the same for OpenAI's viral hit ChatGPT.

AI giants don't disclose carbon emission graph

Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Google parent, and OpenAI's ChatGPT use cloud computing, which depends on thousands of servers in massive data centers worldwide.

This is done to train AI algorithms known as models by analyzing data to help them "learn" to execute jobs.

Several businesses are rushing to develop products that leverage massive AI models to give features to anybody from Instacart customers to Snap users to CFOs in response to ChatGPT's success.

"Obviously, these companies don't like to disclose what model they are using and how much carbon it emits," said Roy Schwartz, professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who partnered with a group at Microsoft to measure the carbon footprint of a large AI model.

AI consumes more energy

AI consumes more energy than traditional types of computing, and just one model's training can consume more electricity in a year than 100 US homes do.

The industry is expanding so quickly and is so opaque that no one is certain how much of the overall electricity used and carbon emissions are attributable to AI.