This podcast brings Steve Jobs back to life, thanks to AI

The episode does begin with a big disclaimer that the entire conversation has been generated by AI. The podcast maker also taps into the expertise of play.ht, which, according to its webpage, gives one the option of 907 ultra-realistic voices to choose from.

Podcast.ai states that they chose Jobs for their first project due to his impact on the technology world and how he continues to inspire people, much after his death too.

What can one expect in the podcast?

The near 20-minute audio interview is a free-wheeling chat between the AI-powered Rogan and Jobs, both of who seem to have bursts of cynical laughs at the beginning of the episode for no specific reason.

After Rogan shares the joy of having one of the best minds of the technology world on the show, the man who gave us the Mac, the conversation very quickly moves to Jobs' past when he was a Reed College for a brief period and his journey through India seeking enlightenment and studying Zen Buddhism.

Jobs has many good things to say about the Indian subcontinent and how, as a culture has given so much to civilization, including the art of storytelling. Jobs highlights an Indian epic which is "ten times as long as the Iliad," before moving on to how his journey through India helped him learn the true meaning and purpose of the cosmos.

Unsurprisingly for a Joe Rogan podcast, the conversation steers towards the mind-altering drug, LSD, and Jobs' experience with it. However, after speaking of his profound experience while using LSD the first time, Jobs also stresses how his mind was expecting wonders from subsequent uses, fading the experience, which made him stop using it.