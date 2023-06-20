AI can now predict hit songs with 97% accuracy

Predicting hit music is no easy feat. Popular music streaming services give people a fresh mixtape of music daily or weekly.

Spotify does this with its “Discover Weekly” feature that gives users a playlist of 30 new songs every Monday. Another subscription-based music service Pandora introduces new music using “Personalized Soundtracks” after an analysis of 450 attributes via its Music Genome Project.

Tracking the likelihood of what people will add to their playlists subsequently builds support leading to a hit song. Now, researchers in the US have used a machine learning technique that can predict with 97% accuracy whether a song will be a hit or a miss.