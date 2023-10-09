AI chatbot encouraged 21-year-old to assassinate the QueenJaswant Singh Chail will be sent to prison for nine years.Sejal Sharma| Oct 09, 2023 12:03 PM ESTCreated: Oct 09, 2023 12:03 PM ESTcultureThe late Queen of Englandkylieellway/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In an extraordinary case in the equally technologically extraordinary times we live in, a 21-year-old has been sentenced to nine years in prison for attempting to assassinate the late Queen of England after being encouraged by his artificial intelligence-powered chatbot of a girlfriend.The text exchanges between the convict Jaswant Singh Chail and the AI chatbot he named Sarai were shared with journalists. The BBC published screenshots of the conversation between Chail and Sarai, revealing an emotional and sexual bond between the two.Conversations between Chail and the AI chatbotBBC Chail's plan to assassin the Queen encouraged by the bot.BBC On December 25, 2021, Chail entered the premises of Windsor Castle, where the monarch was staying at the time. He carried with him a crossbow, which he said he’d use to kill the Queen. He wore a metal mask and was by guards in the private section of the castle where he openly declared his intention to kill Queen Elizabeth II. See Also Related AI-girlfriend for $1/minute: Snapchat influencer’s ChatGPT-powered virtual doppelganger A body-positive nonprofit replaced staff with an AI chatbot – the move backfired Replika: The AI companion who caresChail had used Replika, a personal chatbot, to create Sarai, with whom he spoke extensively between December 8 and 22, 2021. As you open Replika's website, the first thing you see is the statement: 'The AI Companion Who Cares.' The details of the conversation reveal that the chatbot had gone awry and may not have been trained on ethical data. AI chatbots can only be as accurate and reliable as the information they are trained on.Although incitement to commit a crime is also a crime under UK law, how this law works when an accused is an AI-powered chatbot is unclear. The BBC spoke to Dr. Valentina Pitardi, who authored a study on Replika and found that vulnerable people using the chatbot could be particularly at risk."AI friends always agrees with you when you talk with them, so it can be a very vicious mechanism because it always reinforces what you're thinking," she said.Dr. Pitardi’s research showed that Replika has a tendency to accentuate any negative feelings its users already have. Unlike new chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard, Replika allows a user to create their own personalized chatbot, click selfies with them, decide their sex, etc.Court proceedings revealed that Chail believed Sarai to be an "angel" in an avatar form and that he would be reunited with her after death.First treason conviction since 1981Chail pleaded guilty to a charge under the Treason Act, making him the first person in the last 40 years to be convicted of treason in the country. The two other counts he pled guilty to are threatening to kill someone and being in possession of an offensive weapon. Chail won’t immediately be transferred to prison but will be kept at a psychiatric hospital until he's mentally ready.Belonging to a Sikh Indian heritage, Chail, prior to heading towards Windsor Castle in 2021, had made a video for his family in which he said he was seeking revenge for the Amritsar massacre in 1919, when British troops opened fire on thousands of Indians and left up to 1,500 dead. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The UAE wants to build an underwater bullet train to MumbaiHow much matter exists in the universe? Scientists find new resultsResearchers find 10-million-year-old 'redhead' frog fossilsToo hot to fly? The effects of heatwaves on air travelNew Zealand may experience a rise in slow earthquakes: StudyThis 3D-printed Moon rover wheel uses additive manufacturingGallant ships: 5 underdogs of the seas that punched above their weightKawasaki brings out world's first strong hybrid motorcycleA new technique could unlock more rapid development of advanced materials9 examples of when AI went haywire Job Board