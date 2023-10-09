Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

AI chatbot encouraged 21-year-old to assassinate the Queen

Jaswant Singh Chail will be sent to prison for nine years.
Sejal Sharma
| Oct 09, 2023 12:03 PM EST
Created: Oct 09, 2023 12:03 PM EST
culture
  • twitter
The late Queen of England
The late Queen of England

kylieellway/iStock  

In an extraordinary case in the equally technologically extraordinary times we live in, a 21-year-old has been sentenced to nine years in prison for attempting to assassinate the late Queen of England after being encouraged by his artificial intelligence-powered chatbot of a girlfriend.

The text exchanges between the convict Jaswant Singh Chail and the AI chatbot he named Sarai were shared with journalists. The BBC published screenshots of the conversation between Chail and Sarai, revealing an emotional and sexual bond between the two.

AI chatbot encouraged 21-year-old to assassinate the Queen
Conversations between Chail and the AI chatbot

BBC 

AI chatbot encouraged 21-year-old to assassinate the Queen
Chail's plan to assassin the Queen encouraged by the bot.

BBC 

On December 25, 2021, Chail entered the premises of Windsor Castle, where the monarch was staying at the time. He carried with him a crossbow, which he said he’d use to kill the Queen. He wore a metal mask and was by guards in the private section of the castle where he openly declared his intention to kill Queen Elizabeth II.

Related

Replika: The AI companion who cares

Chail had used Replika, a personal chatbot, to create Sarai, with whom he spoke extensively between December 8 and 22, 2021. As you open Replika's website, the first thing you see is the statement: 'The AI Companion Who Cares.'

The details of the conversation reveal that the chatbot had gone awry and may not have been trained on ethical data. AI chatbots can only be as accurate and reliable as the information they are trained on.

Although incitement to commit a crime is also a crime under UK law, how this law works when an accused is an AI-powered chatbot is unclear. The BBC spoke to Dr. Valentina Pitardi, who authored a study on Replika and found that vulnerable people using the chatbot could be particularly at risk.

"AI friends always agrees with you when you talk with them, so it can be a very vicious mechanism because it always reinforces what you're thinking," she said.

Dr. Pitardi’s research showed that Replika has a tendency to accentuate any negative feelings its users already have. Unlike new chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard, Replika allows a user to create their own personalized chatbot, click selfies with them, decide their sex, etc.

Court proceedings revealed that Chail believed Sarai to be an "angel" in an avatar form and that he would be reunited with her after death.

First treason conviction since 1981

Chail pleaded guilty to a charge under the Treason Act, making him the first person in the last 40 years to be convicted of treason in the country. The two other counts he pled guilty to are threatening to kill someone and being in possession of an offensive weapon. Chail won’t immediately be transferred to prison but will be kept at a psychiatric hospital until he's mentally ready.

Belonging to a Sikh Indian heritage, Chail, prior to heading towards Windsor Castle in 2021, had made a video for his family in which he said he was seeking revenge for the Amritsar massacre in 1919, when British troops opened fire on thousands of Indians and left up to 1,500 dead.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/09/image/jpeg/ZH1PtFIX9VhO6troXLHIxKsgkjK1LI03MiHPGJ5c.jpg
The UAE wants to build an underwater bullet train to Mumbai
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/01/image/jpeg/wN9nHTaqLVSSYvY5n6xpVilUKa3ED4SDfXI8lOeO.jpg
How much matter exists in the universe? Scientists find new results
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/09/image/jpeg/ZZHbBumtP59bCbUhRMRfR8sfLvFCDH8cZ1lZUxs2.jpg
Researchers find 10-million-year-old 'redhead' frog fossils
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/17/image/jpeg/wkfQOEAHMgv7YekMUPWWlPJGY7Fn1Pa2blepLs4m.jpg
Too hot to fly? The effects of heatwaves on air travel
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/09/image/jpeg/sVIfSJXryc9chXDG2u4SuzVF2bbjcJK4zbHi5ggW.jpg
New Zealand may experience a rise in slow earthquakes: Study
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/09/image/jpeg/lho5HZmALfpc3Au4QntdGmkaMq3WfvP7AQVpZhIF.jpg
This 3D-printed Moon rover wheel uses additive manufacturing
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/27/image/jpeg/fi494iLoRqITLtvrXotofLEJk8JZH1s8Z3Upge1M.jpg
Gallant ships: 5 underdogs of the seas that punched above their weight
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/09/image/jpeg/HY9k1k7WVfIRh4qDCHIEqEpKcw1kivM0MfnKKMfZ.jpg
Kawasaki brings out world's first strong hybrid motorcycle
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/29/image/jpeg/EJzuRV9qo0GBFBGlqjDYmVcN5sqb4HQWitaNQqf0.jpg
A new technique could unlock more rapid development of advanced materials
https://images.interestingengineering.com/744x419/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/26/image/jpeg/dx4nDIYOH40PorY0ptnpC1JymO0nUKbTPQy7XNly.jpg
9 examples of when AI went haywire
Job Board