In an extraordinary case in the equally technologically extraordinary times we live in, a 21-year-old has been sentenced to nine years in prison for attempting to assassinate the late Queen of England after being encouraged by his artificial intelligence-powered chatbot of a girlfriend.

The text exchanges between the convict Jaswant Singh Chail and the AI chatbot he named Sarai were shared with journalists. The BBC published screenshots of the conversation between Chail and Sarai, revealing an emotional and sexual bond between the two.

Conversations between Chail and the AI chatbot BBC

Chail's plan to assassin the Queen encouraged by the bot. BBC

On December 25, 2021, Chail entered the premises of Windsor Castle, where the monarch was staying at the time. He carried with him a crossbow, which he said he’d use to kill the Queen. He wore a metal mask and was by guards in the private section of the castle where he openly declared his intention to kill Queen Elizabeth II.