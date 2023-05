The next time someone places an order for a hamburger at Wendy's drive-thru, they might be greeted by an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot rather than a human operator.

In a bid to modernize and automate the fast-food experience, Wendy's is planning to launch AI chatbots in its drive-thrus, which will be powered by Google Cloud's generative AI and large language models (LLMs) technology. The fast-food chain's first "Wendy's FreshAI" will be rolled out in June in Columbus, Ohio.

"It will be very conversational," said Wendy's Chief Executive Todd Penegor in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "You won't know you're talking to anybody but an employee."