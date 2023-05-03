New US Bill demands disclosure of AI-generated political advertisement

New US Bill demands disclosure of AI-generated political advertisementThe move is seen as a rapid response to a recently aired advertisement.Ameya Paleja| May 03, 2023 07:36 AM ESTCreated: May 03, 2023 07:36 AM ESTcultureFile photo: US Capitol west side.Wikimedia Commons Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Yvette Clark, a lawmaker, has introduced a new Bill in the U.S. Congress that requires political advertisements to carry a disclosure about the use of artificial intelligence, AI-generated content.Dubbed The REAL Political Ads Act, the Bill is aimed at preventing the manipulation and deception of people ahead of the Presidential Election in 2024, the House of Representatives said in a press release.The sudden explosion of the use of AI in generating art and imagery hadClarke's already demonstrated the scale of its impact when images of former President Donald Trump went viral ahead of the news of his arrest. See Also Even as the imagery had obvious signs of errors, with Trump being shown to have three legs, the images were widely circulated, exemplifying how little analysis people actually do before accepting information as true and spreading it in their circles. AI-generated imagery in political adsWith the 2024 election cycle now in sight and generative AI getting better almost every day, threats of misuse of AI to target political rivals are high. Last week, the Republican National Committee (RNC) aired an advertisement that constituted entirely of AI-generated images, The Washington Post said in its report. The advertisement used AI to generate imagery of scenarios that the RNC considers would become a reality if Joe Biden returned as President of the U.S. This included the aid to Ukraine'skraine's war effChina's China's invasion of Taiwan, and increased crime in the U.S. Most Popular At the top left corner of the ad, there is a small print disclosure that the imagery is generated using AI and is not real. However, it is not necessary that future advertisements would also carry this disclosure or that individual candidates would follow such a line. Clarke's Bill has limited scope to ensure that the use of generative AI in the election cycle comes with mandatory disclosure. This has been aimed to ensure that it passes quickly, unlike previous attempts to put regulatory barriers on AI technology such as facial recognition. Clarke was among the lawmakers who sought to limit the use of technology by law enforcement agencies, but the Bill has been in process for years now, a Washington Post report said. "If AI-generated content can manipulate and deceive people on a large scale, it can have devastating consequences for our national security and election seIt'sty. It’s time we sound the alarm, and work to ensure our campaign finance laws keep pace with the innovation of new techn"logies,” Clarke stated in the press release. Previously Republican lawmaker Ted Lieu used AI chatbot ChatGPT to write the content of the Bill seeking regulation over AI. Clarke's Bill, if passed, could be the first law to put controls on the use of AI technology in Politics. HomeCultureSHOW COMMENT (1) For You How did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrongThe unfair floods of Pakistan: ‘Climate carnage’ or botched engineering?Right to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the lawIs ChatGPT going to replace you? Possibly — The Blueprint.No more Lithium: 4 ways renewable energy could be stored in the futureOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeEyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so importantSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVsTwo massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and China More Stories scienceIn a world-first, an undeclared type of ice loss in the Arctic has been measuredSade Agard| 11/14/2022innovationFIFA World Cup in Qatar: AC stadiums show how technology is shaping sportsBaba Tamim| 10/21/2022innovationHow keeping cool just went green, thanks to solid refrigerants — The BlueprintAlice Cooke| 11/4/2022