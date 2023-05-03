New US Bill demands disclosure of AI-generated political advertisement

Yvette Clark, a lawmaker, has introduced a new Bill in the U.S. Congress that requires political advertisements to carry a disclosure about the use of artificial intelligence, AI-generated content.

Dubbed The REAL Political Ads Act, the Bill is aimed at preventing the manipulation and deception of people ahead of the Presidential Election in 2024, the House of Representatives said in a press release.

The sudden explosion of the use of AI in generating art and imagery hadClarke's already demonstrated the scale of its impact when images of former President Donald Trump went viral ahead of the news of his arrest.