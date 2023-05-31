AI could lead to extinction: Another AI 'godfather' rings alarm bells

After Geoffrey Hinton’s startling warning over the many dangers posed by artificial intelligence, yet another AI ‘godfather’ has sounded the alarm over the pace at which technology evolves.

In a BBC interview, another of the so-called godfathers of machine learning, Professor Yoshua Bengio, said that he felt "lost" over his life's work.

"It is challenging, emotionally speaking, for people who are inside [the AI sector]. You could say I feel lost. But you have to keep going and you have to engage, discuss, encourage others to think with you," said the Canadian computer scientist.