AI could surpass humanity in next 10 years – OpenAI calls for guardrails

A week after the OpenAI CEO made an appearance before a U.S. senate committee to address the country’s concerns over artificial intelligence (AI), Sam Altman said Monday that there is a need to create a governance body to mitigate the risks of the technology.

“Given the picture as we see it now, it’s conceivable that within the next ten years, AI systems will exceed expert skill level in most domains, and carry out as much productive activity as one of today’s largest corporations,” said the CEO in a blog post.

Given the spate of developments taking place in the AI space, he hinted that future AI systems will be dramatically more capable than even Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) – a system that can reason, plan, and learn from experience at the same level as humans do or possibly above them.