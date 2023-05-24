AI could surpass humanity in next 10 years – OpenAI calls for guardrails"It’s conceivable that within the next ten years, AI systems will exceed expert skill level in most domains..."Sejal Sharma| May 24, 2023 09:43 AM ESTCreated: May 24, 2023 09:43 AM ESTcultureComing soon: Governance of superintelligenceOle_CNX/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A week after the OpenAI CEO made an appearance before a U.S. senate committee to address the country’s concerns over artificial intelligence (AI), Sam Altman said Monday that there is a need to create a governance body to mitigate the risks of the technology.“Given the picture as we see it now, it’s conceivable that within the next ten years, AI systems will exceed expert skill level in most domains, and carry out as much productive activity as one of today’s largest corporations,” said the CEO in a blog post.Given the spate of developments taking place in the AI space, he hinted that future AI systems will be dramatically more capable than even Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) – a system that can reason, plan, and learn from experience at the same level as humans do or possibly above them. See Also Related Microsoft paper claims GPT-4 has common sense and can reason like humans OpenAI CEO warns Senate about AI interfering with elections OpenAI to soon release a new open-source AI model In fact, researchers at Microsoft, the tech giant which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI, released a paper that suggested that GPT-4 has made great progress in applying common sense and can reason like humans. The paper drew sharp criticism for an ‘overreaching claim’ because the large language model still has multiple limitations.Guardrails against superintelligenceCiting the example of nuclear energy, Altman said that we would soon need an AI governing body similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which looks after global nuclear safety and security framework to protect people and the environment against the harmful effects of radiation.Calling for public input on the ‘existential risk’ posed by AI, Altman added, “We believe people around the world should democratically decide on the bounds and defaults for AI systems.”OpenAI’s launch of its chatbot ChatGPT in November last year gave birth to a generative AI revolution. Every tech company on Earth has been scouting to make amends to its existing technology with AI or coming up with new AI tools in what is now a greatly competitive market. While AI is set to impact almost all industries, concerns have been raised about the unknown potential of AI. For example, what if the goals of superintelligence do not align with human interests?To address this, Altman, on May 16, appeared before Congress, seeking to further the technology's advantages while limiting its misuse. He suggested that the U.S. should consider severe licensing and testing requirements for the development of AI models, as Interesting Engineering had reported earlier.HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You iPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Rimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsRise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match Could seaweed bricks provide the key to more sustainable construction at sea?No more Lithium: 4 ways renewable energy could be stored in the futureA 23-year-old product designer invents a new kind of table that generates electricityHow to survive an ice age: We've done it before, but can we do it again?Chinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launchGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burst Job Board