Fake image alert: AI used to create images of events that never happened

The results were made possible with the fifth iteration of Midjourney's generative AI, while the company has barely completed a year of official existence. The features are largely available to subscribers of the platform, who take to Reddit and Twitter to showcase what it is capable of.

AI-generated images of fake events

The Midjourney subreddit is a treasure trove of images generated by AI and shared by users to showcase their creations. On Friday, a user posted an image of the Pope wearing a white puffy coat, which was then shared on Twitter and presumed to be a real image by many people.

AI generated images of Blue Plague in Russia. 1, 2 / Reddit

While this might be a minor episode that can be easily neglected or dismissed, some users have also created a series of images surrounding an event that mimics photojournalism.

One such event is the solar superstorm of 2012 which starts off with images of the Sun giving out some nasty coronal mass ejections (CMEs), captioned to be the largest ever recorded since 1859, famously known as the Carrington Event.

Fake image showing Barack Obama addressing the nation. Reddit

The thread of images then extends to two NASA spokespersons holding a press conference, then President Obama addressing the nation, scenes from airports where flights are grounded in anticipation of the geomagnetic storm, and New York City going into a preventive blackout to prevent grid overloading.