Programs used to detect whether an essay or application has been generated with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) often flag content written by non-native speakers of English, a study conducted by researchers at Stanford University has found out. This can have a serious impact on the future of individuals, The Guardian reported.

The explosion in the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platforms to generate content has also led to an equal rise in the tools to detect their usage. While students got away by submitting AI-generated content or code in the early days of ChatGPT, colleges have reacted quickly to flag such content.