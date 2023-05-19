AI detectors falling short in the battle against cheating

In the age of advanced artificial intelligence, the fight against cheating, plagiarism and misinformation has taken a curious turn.

As developers and companies race to create AI detectors capable of identifying content written by other AIs, a new study from Stanford scholars reveals a disheartening truth: these detectors are far from reliable. Students would probably love to hear this.

Following the highly publicized launch of ChatGPT, several developers and companies introduced their own AI detectors. These algorithms were touted as tools to aid educators, journalists, and others in identifying instances of cheating, plagiarism, and the spread of misinformation.

However, the Stanford study as reported in Techxplore.com reveals a significant flaw. The detectors lack reliability, especially when human authors are non-native English speakers.