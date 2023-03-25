Trending
AI-war: Elon Musk attacks Microsoft over ChatGPT tech access

OpenAI has "transitioned from an open source non-profit to a closed source for-profit," says Musk.
Baba Tamim
Mar 25, 2023
culture
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images 

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter, may have just stepped up his attacks on Microsoft in the ongoing conflict over artificial intelligence (AI).

The tech billionaire recently sent a string of tweets that were extremely critical of the tech company and its efforts to use OpenAI for financial gain.

"As part of their investment, Microsoft gained exclusive access to the entire OpenAI codebase," Musk wrote on Friday.

A Twitter user responded, "not everything."

"ChatGPT is entirely housed within Microsoft Azure," the billionaire replied in the comments thread, referring to the company's cloud services. 

"When push comes to shove, they [Microsoft] have everything, including the model weights."

Later, the tech tycoon used a Tesla board member's remark to emphasize that OpenAI should continue to be a non-profit and not a source of income for a single firm.

Hiro Mizuno, an investor and a director of Tesla since 2020, enquired: "I had always regarded OpenAI as non-profit. How it changed and fell under business ownership?" 

"Good question. It somehow transitioned from an open source non-profit to a closed source for-profit," Musk answered. 

A thread to connect the dots

"Aren't you an OpenAI investor?" Katherine Brodsky, a journalist, questioned Musk in the same thread of tweets. 

"I donated the first $100M to OpenAI when it was a non-profit, but have no ownership or control," Musk responded

Musk, who also owns SpaceX, has repeatedly spoken out against the dangers of artificial intelligence. He claimed in a New York Times interview in 2020 that AI will be far more sophisticated than humans in less than five years.

It's unclear how quickly his latest dispute with Microsoft will be resolved. 

The Techno King, as he is known at Tesla, criticizes Microsoft for gaining control of the OpenAI business by investing more than $10 billion in it and valuing it at more than $29 billion. 

Microsoft is now OpenAI's largest shareholder and gained access to the startup's AI advancements due to this transaction.

When ChatGPT, a conversational chatbot, was introduced at the end of November, it quickly became one of OpenAI's greatest success stories. The critics were ultimately persuaded by ChatGPT that AI was a ground-breaking technology.

A user no longer has to sift through links in order to find the right response, thanks to ChatGPT, which has completely upended the formerly dominated Google search engine market.

ChatGPT can also perform extremely difficult tasks in a flash, such as writing codes. And, thanks to a recent significant improvement, the chatbot can now access live web data for the first time, significantly expanding OpenAI's impact.

