Have you ever wondered why some people look much older than their chronological age? A new study from Japan’s Osaka Metropolitan University (OMU) suggests this could be a sign of a disease they don’t know yet.

The study authors have developed an AI program that can accurately calculate an individual's age by reading their chest X-ray. This model estimates age, unlike various previously reported AI programs that examine radiographs to detect lung anomalies. Then researchers use this information to predict body ailments further.

For instance, they claim that if the age of a person calculated by this AI is significantly higher than their actual age, the person is likely to have chronic conditions like COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), hypertension, or hyperuricemia (above normal uric acid levels in the blood).