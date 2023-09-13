What AI features are on offer in Apple's new products?

Yesterday, Apple launched a new line of iPhones and Watch series, with repetitious features barring a few minor technical enhancements. The company’s focus has been on improving its hardware and semiconductor capabilities, which have improved certain artificial intelligence features.

The most exciting of all is the Apple Watch Series 9, which comes with Apple Silicon’s newly developed S9 chip. The chip boasts of a dual-core CPU with 5.6 billion transistors, 60% more than the previous S8 chip, which is in Apple’s Watch Series 8. The new watch has a four-core Neural Engine, which can carry out machine-learning tasks up to three times faster.