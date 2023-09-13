What AI features are on offer in Apple's new products?Apple just released four new iPhone 15 models and a Series 9 Watch. How do they differ from their previous models?Sejal Sharma| Sep 13, 2023 06:30 AM ESTCreated: Sep 13, 2023 06:30 AM ESTcultureThe new Apple A17 chipApple Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Yesterday, Apple launched a new line of iPhones and Watch series, with repetitious features barring a few minor technical enhancements. The company’s focus has been on improving its hardware and semiconductor capabilities, which have improved certain artificial intelligence features.The most exciting of all is the Apple Watch Series 9, which comes with Apple Silicon’s newly developed S9 chip. The chip boasts of a dual-core CPU with 5.6 billion transistors, 60% more than the previous S8 chip, which is in Apple’s Watch Series 8. The new watch has a four-core Neural Engine, which can carry out machine-learning tasks up to three times faster. See Also Related Apple thinks its ‘Ajax GPT’ is more powerful than ChatGPT Here's the lowdown from today's 'Wonderlust' Apple event The double tapThe Neural Engine accelerates AI operations and machine learning tasks in Apple products. Owners of the Series 9 watches will be able to perform multiple tasks without touching the screen. By double-tapping their index finger with their thumb, they can answer a call, open a notification, and play and pause music. This allows users to use their watch-wearing hand to double-tap their fingers to change functions while their other hand is busy holding documents or driving a car.The machine learning hardware inside the watch enables it to detect subtle movements of the hands and forearms and changes in the blood flow when users tap their fingers together.“With Apple Watch Series 9, Siri requests processed on your device are faster and more secure. Plus, Siri dictation is up to 25% more accurate,” said Apple.A chip upgradeThe new iPhone comes with an aerospace‑grade titanium design, the same alloy used in spacecraft for Mars missions. But that’s not its key selling point. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will have the new A17 Pro chip, an upgrade from the A16 used in 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, and 15 and 15 Plus.Apple is touting its A17, with six cores, to have the best graphics performance so far and a monster chip for gaming. “Mobile games will look and feel so immersive, with incredibly detailed environments and more realistic characters. And with industry-leading speed and efficiency, A17 Pro takes fast and runs with it,” said Apple.Another AI enhancement in all iPhone 15 models is that a user will no longer have to manually switch to Portrait mode while clicking a photo. The iPhone will automatically identify a person, dog, or cat in the camera view and click a Portrait picture.What lies aheadApple is spending millions of dollars a day to build artificial intelligence tools, reported Interesting Engineering earlier this month. The teams at Apple are working hard in the generative AI space to create tools that would respond to prompts with video, images, and text-based answers.Although Apple hasn’t officially spoken about it, there are strong rumors to indicate that it’s developing its most advanced large language model, which is internally known as ‘Ajax GPT.’ The model has reportedly been trained on “more than 200 billion parameters” and is more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-3.5.But we all know how Apple likes to keep things under wraps until it’s absolutely ready to tell the world about any new developments it has up its sleeve. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsAre wines losing the battle against climate change?UFO report: NASA reveals the results of 2022 UFO panel studyHow carbon atoms combine is a vital clue to origin of lifeIs deep sea mining worth it?Exploring the mysteries of the human microbiomeStudent team's EV becomes world's longest-range electric carUnderwater abode for deep-sea living open to public by 2027Magnetic fields reveal lost undersea worldsScientists kill brain cancer with quantum therapy in a first Job Board