AI-generated image wins photography award, but artist refuses to accept it
The photo above has won a Sony World Photography Award in the creative open category, but there's a problem. It’s AI-generated.
After winning, Berlin-based artist Boris Eldagsen posted on his blog: “Thank you for selecting my image and making this a historic moment, as it is the first AI generated image to win in a prestigious international PHOTOGRAPHY competition,”
Since then, the image has become the subject of a huge controversy in the AI art vs human art debate.
AI images and photography are different entities, and even Eldagsen seems to think so. He has refused to accept the award, emphasising on that AI and photography should not be competing in the same category. “AI is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the award.”
Why did he submit AI art into a photography competition?
While people are now slowly warming towards the powerful qualities and usefulness of artificial intelligence and its scope in terms of generating impressive images and graphics, there are folks who strongly believe that AI can represent genuine human artistic expression.
Eldagsen further wrote in his blog, “I applied as a cheeky monkey, to find out if the competitions are prepared for AI images to enter. They are not.”
Eldagsen and the World Photography Organization (WPO), which hands out the Sony World Photography Awards, have locked horns over the issue. WPO is now claiming that they were aware that the image was co-created using AI before he was announced as the winner.
In response to this, Eldagsen said in his blog, “Pretending that you knew the picture was AI is wrong. I told one of your assistants in length, but then after the press release your PR executive contacted me, being surprised about all the inquiries regarding my image and asking for more info.”
The piece of art in question is part of a series called PSEUDOMNESIA - which Eldagsen explains is the Latin term for pseudo memory, a fake memory, such as a spurious recollection of events that never took place, as opposed to a memory that is merely inaccurate. Interestingly, Eldagsen’s website also mentions that the images in the series have been co-produced by the means of AI (artificial intelligence) image generators.
“We, the photo world, need an open discussion. A discussion about what we want to consider photography and what not. Is the umbrella of photography large enough to invite AI images to enter – or would this be a mistake? With my refusal of the award I hope to speed up this debate.”
Eldagsen studied photography and visual arts at the Art Academy of Mainz, conceptual art and intermedia at the Academy of Fine Arts, Prague and fine art the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication, Hyderabad.