AI-generated music ‘inferior to human-composed’ work, finds study

They recruited 50 participants for this study who have a strong understanding of music, particularly musical notes and other essential components.

They were made to listen to different music excerpts, some of which were composed by actual humans, while others were made using the AI-based deep learning method.

Following this, the music experts were asked to rate the excerpts based on six musical criteria: “stylistic success, aesthetic pleasure, repetition or self-reference, melody, harmony, and rhythm.” During this process, however, they were unaware of the composer (human or computer-generated) of the musical excerpts.

“On analysis, the ratings for human-composed excerpts are significantly higher and stylistically more successful than those for any of the systems responsible for computer-generated excerpts,” said Dr. Tom Collins, from the School of Arts and Creative Technologies at the University of York, in a statement.

The copyright issue

One major concern the authors identified was the issue of copyright. While training the model, the team discovered flaws in the algorithms used in AI music generation. This could be the source of the problem when using AI-generated music.

“It is a concerning finding and perhaps suggests that organizations who develop the algorithms should be being policed in some way or should be policing themselves. They know there are issues with these algorithms, so the focus should be on rectifying this so that AI-generated content can continue to be produced, but in an ethical and legal way,” said Collins.

To address this issue, the authors have also suggested seven key guidelines for evaluating machine learning systems. This research could help to improve the development of AI-generated music as well as prohibit any ethical issues.