AI generated songs face the music: Spotify removes thousands of tracks from platform

Spotify, the world’s most popular music streaming subscription service, has reportedly pulled down tens and thousands of songs from its platform, which were uploaded by an AI company Boomy, which came under the suspicion of ‘artificial streaming.’

Spotify took down around 7% of the AI-generated tracks created by Boomy, whose users have, till date, created a total of 14,591,095 songs, which the company claims is 13.95% of the world's recorded music.

Boomy lets its users generate instant songs using AI and then gets royalty payments from streams.

The matter came to light after Universal Music Group (UMG), which represents artists like Taylor Swift, Sting, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Drake, etc, flagged Boomy to Spotify for using bots to boost its streaming numbers. But this isn’t the first time that Spotify and UMG have had trouble with AI.