AI generated songs face the music: Spotify removes thousands of tracks from platform

Spotify, the world's most popular music streaming subscription service, has reportedly pulled down tens and thousands of songs from its platform, which were uploaded by an AI company Boomy, which came under the suspicion of 'artificial streaming.'Spotify took down around 7% of the AI-generated tracks created by Boomy, whose users have, till date, created a total of 14,591,095 songs, which the company claims is 13.95% of the world's recorded music.Boomy lets its users generate instant songs using AI and then gets royalty payments from streams.The matter came to light after Universal Music Group (UMG), which represents artists like Taylor Swift, Sting, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Drake, etc, flagged Boomy to Spotify for using bots to boost its streaming numbers. But this isn't the first time that Spotify and UMG have had trouble with AI. See Also AI has hit the music industry like a plagueThough this is not a new problem, the use of AI to create songs has riled up the music industry as it infringes the copyrights of many artists who put their blood and sweat into writing, composing and producing songs for the masses.Interesting Engineering had earlier reported on how Spotify pulled down a song called 'Heart on my sleeve,' created by an AI tool using Drake and The Weeknd's voices. But the damage had already been done. The stream had garnered 600,000 plays by the time it was pulled down.Universal Music Group (UMG), which represents both artists, had said in a strongly worded statement last month: "The training of generative AI using our artists' music (which represents both a breach of our agreements and a violation of copyright law) as well as the availability of infringing content created with generative AI on DSPs, begs the question as to which side of history all stakeholders in the music ecosystem want to be on: the side of artists, fans and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation." Spotify told Insider: "Artificial streaming is a longstanding, industry-wide issue that Spotify is working to stamp out across our service."As per reports, Boomy had resumed submitting tracks to Spotify over the weekend. In a statement, the AI company said: "Boomy is categorically against any type of manipulation or artificial streaming. We are working with industry partners to address this issue."