AI-created "Girl with a Pearl Earring" sparks a debate in the art world

The AI painting, which stands together with the inspired works created by the fans, was created by Berlin-based digital artist Julian van Dieken. However, questions have been raised about whether it belongs in the revered Mauritshuis and qualifies as art due to its origins, France 24 reported.

"It's controversial, so people are for it or against it," Mauritshuis press officer Boris de Munnick told AFP. "The people who selected this, they liked it, they knew that it was AI, but we liked the creation. So we chose it, and we hung it," he added.

The original painting was created by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. Wikimedia Commons

Julian van Dieken named the image "My Girl with a Pearl" after the Mauritshuis' request for people to send in their versions of the famous painting.

Van Dieken claimed to have utilized Photoshop and the AI program Midjourney, which can produce intricate visuals in response to a request using millions of photographs from the internet. Out of 3,482 fan submissions, The Mauritshuis selected it as one of five to be printed and physically placed in the space where "Girl with a Pearl Earring" is usually kept.