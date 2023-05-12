ENGINEERING JOBS
AI-girlfriend for $1/minute: Snapchat influencer’s ChatGPT-powered virtual doppelganger

The chatbot offers everything from words of support to sexually charged conversations.
Sejal Sharma
May 12, 2023 05:05 AM EST
May 12, 2023
Caryn Marjorie
Caryn Marjorie

Snapchat 

We have heard of virtual girlfriends – real people behind screens with whom you can have a virtual or online relationship. We have also heard of rent-a-girlfriend services – where you pay a real woman to pretend to be your girlfriend for a short term. But have you heard of AI-powered chatbot girlfriends?

With over 1.85 million users on Snapchat, 23-year-old Caryn Marjorie has become the first influencer to be cloned into an AI. Her team of developers sifted through 2,000 hours of her now-defunct content on YouTube. The team combed through the content to meticulously design and code Caryn’s language and personality into an immersive AI experience on the messaging app Telegram.

"Using her unique voice, captivating persona, and distinctive behavior, CarynAI brings you a dynamic, one-of-a-kind interaction that feels like you’re talking directly to Caryn herself," mentions her website.

CarynAI layered with ChatGPT-4 technology

The real Caryn spoke to Fortune and said that she already has over 1,000 virtual boyfriends who she interacts with in a period spanning anywhere between 10 minutes and an hour. She charges $1 per minute and claims that she can easily make $5 million a month from just talking to people online. 

Though the chatbot is still in the beta phase, it’s already generated a revenue of $71,610 from partners that are 99% male. Caryn believes that this has the potential to ‘cure loneliness.’

Most Popular

Interacting or replying to every follower is difficult for Caryn, who posts about 250 pieces of content on her Snapchat account every day. 

"Whether you need somebody to be comforting or loving, or you just want to rant about something that happened at school or at work, CarynAI will always be there for you," Marjorie said in an interview with Fortune. She added the topic of conversations ranges from discussing future plans to sometimes sexually charged messages.

CarynAI, the chatbot, runs on OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4. There’s currently a waitlist to avail the services offered by CarynAI, which include real-time messaging and end-to-end encrypted chat, which ensures that the messages remain confidential.

The AI company behind CarynAI’s success is Forever Voices, which has previously made AI chatbot versions of personalities like Taylor Swift, Steve Jobs, and Donald Trump, which are also available on a pay-per-minute basis.

