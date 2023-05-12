AI-girlfriend for $1/minute: Snapchat influencer’s ChatGPT-powered virtual doppelganger

We have heard of virtual girlfriends – real people behind screens with whom you can have a virtual or online relationship. We have also heard of rent-a-girlfriend services – where you pay a real woman to pretend to be your girlfriend for a short term. But have you heard of AI-powered chatbot girlfriends?

With over 1.85 million users on Snapchat, 23-year-old Caryn Marjorie has become the first influencer to be cloned into an AI. Her team of developers sifted through 2,000 hours of her now-defunct content on YouTube. The team combed through the content to meticulously design and code Caryn’s language and personality into an immersive AI experience on the messaging app Telegram.