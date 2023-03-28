AI could impact up to 80 percent of jobs in the US and EU, show studies

All these advancements are definitely expected to change the way we work and studies undertaken by Open AI and Goldman Sachs are an attempt to understand what the future of work will look like.

What do the studies say?

OpenAI conducted its study in partnership with Open Research, an international engineering company, and the University of Pennsylvania to study the impact of AI on the U.S. workforce. The research was published on a pre-print server and found that implementation of large language models (LLMs) like Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs) could affect as much as 80 percent of the workforce.

The researchers themselves used AI tools for the research and found that using similar tools in various sectors could impact 15 percent of all work tasks in the U.S. Probing a little deeper, showed that as much as 20 percent of workers could see at least 50 percent of their work tasks impacted by AI, while 80 percent of the workforce could see at least 10 percent of their work being impacted by the technology.

The researchers found that with access to AI tools, work could be completed significantly faster at the same level of quality. However, looking for potential economic impact, the researchers did not distinguish whether the application of technology augmented labor or displaced them.

Cyber worker stock image. iLexx/iStock

Occupations such as mathematicians, journalists, authors, web and digital interface designers, and tax preparers are those that are highly exposed, meaning AI could significantly cut down work task time in jobs, the study said.