AI will impact everything and do some amazing things, says Google CEO

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, expects artificial intelligence (AI) to impact every product across every company. Speaking to Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes, Pichai and other AI experts at Google shared their views on the technology that is "very profound" but still in its "early days".

Pelley visited Google's new campus in Mountain View, California, which is now powered by 40 percent solar energy and harvests more water than it uses. But the focus is on the AI race, where Microsoft-backed OpenAI has taken the lead, and Google seems to be lagging.

Pelley was introduced to a host of AI-powered tasks at Google, and people working behind the technology also shared their views on what's expected to happen next.

AI and the future

First among them was Google Bard, the AI chatbot that has taken a beating on the world stage but summarized the New Testament in 17 seconds while translating it in four. From six word prompt, it created a heart-wrenching story and then converted that into prose too.

The AI could leave Hemingway far behind as it churned out one masterpiece after another. James Manyika, Senior Vice President at Bard, expects job some occupations will decline over time while other job categories rise. Either way, most jobs will have their definitions changed as AI and automation will assist them.